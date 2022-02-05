72º
Lab reports 4 ‘stealth omicron’ cases in Florida

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – The latest version of the coronavirus is a stark reminder that the pandemic has yet to end. The BA.2, better known as the “stealth omicron,” is a subset of the dominant variant.

Premier Medical Laboratory Services, a South Carolina-based molecular diagnostics lab, reported on Friday there were four confirmed BA.2 cases in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health’s weekly report released on Friday showed the state’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 66,279. The death toll in the U.S. hit 900,000.

Premier Medical Laboratory Services did not release where the patients were from. The GISAID database is helping scientists to track the variants. The BA.2 has been detected in more than 50 countries.

