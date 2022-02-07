Dolphins fans react to hiring of new coach Mike McDaniel

(Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, the Miami Dolphins announced they have hired McDaniel as their new coach, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The food was piping hot at Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill, where on Sunday, the talk was lukewarm over the Dolphins choosing Mike McDaniel as their new head coach.

McDaniel, 38, spent this past season as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

“I think it’s a very mediocre selection,” said Dan Johnson.

Fans question McDaniel’s ability to transfer winning potential to the Dolphins’ franchise.

“It could work out,” said Shanna Helminen. “He made (49ers quarterback Jimmy) Garoppolo look OK. Maybe he’ll make (Dolphins quarterback) Tua (Tagovailoa) look OK.”

There’s a mix of skepticism and optimism about the latest developments.

But everyone we spoke with felt the Dolphins were already in good hands under former head coach Brian Flores before his sudden firing.

“I don’t think he deserved to be fired,” Johnson said. “I think this will point to the fact that (owner) Stephen Ross needs to go.”