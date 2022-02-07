Driver, pedestrian injured in rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – First responders transported two people to the hospital Monday morning following a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Northwest 151st Street and Sixth Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, crews arrived at the scene to find a vehicle on its side engulfed in flames with a person trapped inside.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to a trauma center.

A pedestrian was also injured in the crash and hospitalized, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.