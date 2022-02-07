Man arrested following fatal shooting inside Coral Gables Publix store

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend inside a Publix Super Market in Coral Gables.

The shooting occurred Saturday night at the Publix at 106 Ponce de Leon.

Cellphone video taken at the scene shows the body of the lifeless victim on the floor near the checkout lines.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez, 51, was taken into custody after the shooting.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Sunday morning on a second-degree murder charge.

His arrest report is expected to be publicly released sometime Monday.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

“Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy,” a Publix representative said in a statement. “We are cooperating with the local law enforcement. Since this is an active police investigation, we cannot confirm any additional details.”