70º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fatal shooting under investigation in Miramar

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Miramar, Crime
(WPLG)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police responded to the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning and found one person dead inside of a vehicle, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of South Douglas Road.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene around 6:30 a.m. as police appeared to be focusing their investigation on a black Nissan that was partially off the roadway outside the Foxcroft community.

According to police, they received multiple 911 calls from people who heard the sound of gunfire.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man dead inside of a car and dozens of casings in the area.

Police said the victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter