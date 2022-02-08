Fatal shooting under investigation in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police responded to the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning and found one person dead inside of a vehicle, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of South Douglas Road.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene around 6:30 a.m. as police appeared to be focusing their investigation on a black Nissan that was partially off the roadway outside the Foxcroft community.

According to police, they received multiple 911 calls from people who heard the sound of gunfire.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man dead inside of a car and dozens of casings in the area.

Police said the victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.