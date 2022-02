(John Partipilo, The Associated Press)

Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Amber Updegrove interacts with her students at Warner Arts Magnet Elementary in Nashville, Tenn, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. All of her students were masked up at the school. (AP Photo/John Partipilo)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced on Saturday that masks will no longer be required for adults in district facilities.

The change officially goes into effect on Monday.

Mask usage will still be encouraged for anyone who enters a school.

Broward County Schools made the same announcement on Friday, citing the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in South Florida.