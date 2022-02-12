Charges in case of LGBTQ+ advocate’s murder are imminent

Charges in the murder case of a prominent LGBTQ+ advocate are imminent after detectives handed the results of their investigation over to a grand jury.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Charges in the murder case of a prominent LGBTQ+ advocate are imminent after detectives handed the results of their investigation over to a grand jury.

Jorge “George” Diaz-Johnston, a doctorate student at Florida State University, was last seen alive on Jan. 3 and reported missing on Jan. 7. He turned up dead on Jan. 8 in a landfill in Jackson County. He was 54.

Diaz-Johnson, who also worked at a law firm, had been renting a home on Alachua Avenue in Tallahassee. His neighbors said police officers responded to the home where there was a car they didn’t recognize.

Deputies arrested Diaz-Johnston’s roommate Steven Yinger, 36, on Jan. 12 and he was being held without bond in the Leon County Detention Facility, the Tallahassee Democrat reported on Friday.

The Tallahassee Police Department did not release information about whether or not Yinger was a suspect in the case.

Diaz-Johnston and Don Johnston sued the Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts for the right to get married and won in 2015. The couple got separated last year.

Diaz-Johnston was the brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz and the uncle of Manny Diaz II, the former coach of the University of Miami Hurricanes.

Detectives are investigating the death of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, who took on Florida’s anti-gay marriage ban and won a landmark same-sex marriage case in Miami-Dade County.

