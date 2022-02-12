73º
wplg logo

Local News

Surfside starts to return safes recovered from building collapse

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Surfside, Surfside Condo Collapse
Authorities are returning the safes that were recovered from the rubble where the Champlain Towers South condo building once stood.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Authorities are returning the safes that were recovered from the rubble where the Champlain Towers South condo building once stood.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said there is a private website set up to help families and survivors claim the property.

“It’s painful for me to lack that and imagine how difficult it is going to be for the owners to get their personal belongings back. The whole process is painful. It is difficult,” Burkett said.

There were about 20 safes and it has been nearly eight months since the L-shaped building collapsed, at 8777 Collins Ave., killing 98 people.

The Miami-Dade Police Department used evidence bags to store valuables, and all of the belongings had to undergo a decontamination process.

The 1981 building was undergoing 40-year recertification when the tragedy happened. The National Institute for Standards and Technology’s investigation was still ongoing.

Related report

Local10.com archives: Feb. 4

Nicole Langesfeld, 26, loved running with her father Pablo and brother Martin before she was killed in the tragic condominium collapse last June.

Local10.com archives: Dec. 24

The holiday season is a time when many families will be thinking about the 98 people killed June 24 at the Champlain Towers South condominium.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram