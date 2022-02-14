Man loses arm, leg in Lauderhill explosion, co-worker says

One man is seriously injured in an explosion in Lauderhill. A co-worker tells Local 10 News the man's arm and leg were blown off in the explosion.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man who was reportedly unloading a tank from the back of a truck in Lauderhill was seriously injured when the tank exploded. His co-worker told Local 10 News that the man was seriously injured and his arm and a leg were blown off in the accident.

Sky 10 was over the scene at Northwest 31st Avenue where several units could be seen on site after responding to reports of the explosion around 10:40 a.m. Monday.

The area where the active scene is occurring is listed as a scrap metal yard but that has not been confirmed by police.

Northwest 17th Court and Northwest 31st Avenue will remain closed as the investigation continues. Police are suggesting drivers stay away from the area and take alternative routes.

