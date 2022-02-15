Man kidnapped and carjacked from North Miami Beach driveway

He says three men pointed what appeared to be a gun and took him around for two hours in his mother's car, demanding money.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 31-year-old man who says he was kidnapped and carjacked from his driveway and driven around for two hours discussed the harrowing experience Tuesday with Local 10 News.

It happened Feb. 3 in North Miami Beach.

The man, who Local 10 News isn’t identifying, said three men took him in his mother’s car, pointing what appeared to be a gun at him.

“The way they were talking implied that if I didn’t do what they wanted ... they would kill me,” the victim said. “I was praying that somehow, someway, I would come out of this alive.”

The kidnappers allegedly forced him to take out money from his bank account.

They wanted more, so they forced him to call his dad and a third party got sent money on Cash App.

Local 10 News also spoke to the man’s mother, who suffers from ALS.

“These things don’t happen here,” she said. “This is a good neighborhood.”

The car was eventually ditched, and so was the victim, dumped out of the car in northwest Miami-Dade.

The mother is fortunate that her son is still alive.

“Oh definitely,” she said. “I’m grateful to God.”

North Miami Beach police are investigating and believed the suspects may be involved in a similar incident in Miami-Dade County.