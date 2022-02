PLANTATION, Fla. – Plantation police are investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one man injured.

The shooting was reported Tuesday morning along the 8700 block of West Broward Boulevard.

According to police, the incident involved a man and a woman, and resulted in the man being shot.

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unclear at this time.

No other details were immediately released.

