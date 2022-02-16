4 shot, 1 killed in NW Miami-Dade, police say

The gunfire was reported in the West Little River area near 100th Street. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and three were rushed to a hospital.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people were shot Wednesday afternoon in the West Little River area, Miami-Dade County police confirmed.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and three were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The gunfire was reported near 100th Street, a block or two east of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene near 2126 Northwest 99th Terrace, and three were rushed to a hospital, according to Miami-Dade police.

A neighbor described hearing the rapid-fire sound of dozens of gunshots.

It’s not clear if it was a drive-by shooting, and police would not yet say if anyone was in custody.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.