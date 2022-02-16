Cop’s conviction in shooting of unarmed therapist overturned

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida appeals court has overturned the conviction of a North Miami police officer in the 2016 shooting of an unarmed mental health therapist, saying a judge erred by not allowing testimony about the cop’s training.

In 2019, Jonathan Aledda was convicted of misdemanor culpable negligence in the shooting of Charles Kinsey.

Video showed Kinsey on the ground with his hands up as Aledda threatened to shoot Kinsey’s therapy patient Arnaldo Rios.

Rios has autism and was holding a silver toy truck that Aledda believed to be a gun.

Rios, then 26, had escaped from the group home where Kinsey worked as a caretaker.

Kinsey had tried to calm down his patient, but Aledda ultimately fired three times, hitting Kinsey in the leg.

At the 2019 trial, Aledda testified that witnesses had called to report a man with a gun and that he believed Kinsey was being held hostage. The jury acquitted him of two felony counts of attempted manslaughter but convicted him on the misdemeanor.

Aledda was sentenced to probation and lost his job. The city of North Miami reached a confidential settlement with Rios.

In an opinion filed Wednesday, the 3rd District Court of Appeal wrote:

“We conclude that the trial court erred by not allowing Aledda — charged by the State with culpable negligence for his assessment of and response to a crime scene — to introduce testimony regarding how Aledda was trained to assess and respond in such circumstances.”

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office must now decide if it will retry Aledda.

Read the appeals court’s full opinion, filed Wednesday: