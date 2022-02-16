Red Cross helping 3 people affected by house fire in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted Wednesday morning at a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade firefighters were called to the home in the 16000 block of Southwest 100th Court early in the morning and found an electrical pole that had fallen.

The battalion chief said it’s unclear whether the pole fell before the fire or after the fire already started.

The American Red Cross is providing support to the family of three that was affected by the blaze.

According to the Red Cross, they are providing “emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.