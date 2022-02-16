72º
Red Cross helping 3 people affected by house fire in southwest Miami-Dade

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Saira Anwer, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted Wednesday morning at a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade firefighters were called to the home in the 16000 block of Southwest 100th Court early in the morning and found an electrical pole that had fallen.

The battalion chief said it’s unclear whether the pole fell before the fire or after the fire already started.

The American Red Cross is providing support to the family of three that was affected by the blaze.

According to the Red Cross, they are providingemergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018.

