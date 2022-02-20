Police investigating Margate death following domestic incident

MARGATE, Fla. – A death investigation is ongoing in Margate, police have confirmed.

According to authorities, officers responded to a domestic violence incident on the 6000 block of Northwest 1st Street.

Police said one person died but did not release any additional information on the victim or the circumstances that led to that person’s death.

There has been no word on whether anyone was taken into custody.

Authorities did say that is no threat to the public stemming from the incident.

The investigation continues.