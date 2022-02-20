74º
Police investigating Margate death following domestic incident

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Police investigate a deadly domestic incident in Margate. (WPLG)

MARGATE, Fla. – A death investigation is ongoing in Margate, police have confirmed.

According to authorities, officers responded to a domestic violence incident on the 6000 block of Northwest 1st Street.

Police said one person died but did not release any additional information on the victim or the circumstances that led to that person’s death.

There has been no word on whether anyone was taken into custody.

Authorities did say that is no threat to the public stemming from the incident.

The investigation continues.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

