Driver killed, another injured in northwest Miami-Dade crash

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision Monday morning that left at least one person dead.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles Monday in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road near Mile Marker 18, just north of 178th Street.

Video taken at the scene shows what appears to be a red Chevrolet SUV off to the side and several car parts and debris scattered around it.

About 20 feet away was the wreckage of another vehicle, with what looked like a tarp covering up a possible body nearby.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho later confirmed that the red SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road and collided head-on into a maroon Dodge sedan.

He said the driver of the SUV, identified only as a Hispanic man, was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center. He said the other driver, also identified only as a Hispanic man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers blocked off all northbound lanes along Okeechobee Road following the collision.

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018.

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

