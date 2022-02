PARKLAND, Fla. – Divers are searching for the driver of a dump truck that crashed into a canal in Parkland on Monday.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. off a dead-end on Loxahatchee Road.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Moser said the driver was the only person inside the dump truck.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the driver crashing into the canal.

No other details were immediately released.