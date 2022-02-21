Ukraine-Russia crisis: Biden prepares sanctions after Putin’s shift

Russian military continued drills around Urkraine just as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized part of Ukraine territory as Russian.

WASHINGTON – While Russia continued military drills in Belarus, French President Emmanuel Macron was brokering a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden to avoid war. Biden’s administration warned the Russian military is in Belarus as part of a plan to attack Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Putin announced on Monday that he was recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine where pro-Russia guerrillas started fighting against the Ukrainian military about eight years ago and shelling continued on Monday.

Putin asked Russian lawmakers to approve military support for Ukraine’s rebels in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization military alliance presents an existential threat to Russia. He doesn’t want countries in former Soviet Union territory to become members of NATO.

The United States and the European Union referred to Putin’s announcement as a violation of international law and prepared to prohibit financial transactions in the regions.

