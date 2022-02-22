Man attacked by stranger in Miami, falls into traffic

Surveillance video from the Mimo Garden Center on Northeast 73rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard captured moments witnesses said where a man punched another man leading him to fall onto oncoming traffic

MIAMI – Surveillance video from the Mimo Garden Center on Northeast 73rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard captured moments when witnesses said a man punched another man, leading him to fall onto oncoming traffic.

Investigators said the victim was walking with his wife when Enrico Lloyd Desravines, 27, came from behind and attacked the man, who was then struck by a vehicle that did not stop.

Monica Gonzalez, an employee at the MiMo Garden Center saw the whole thing unfold.

“I literally saw someone being pushed into the street, but the car collided with the person and just took off,” Gonzalez said.

The driver of that black Audi SUV kept going, leaving the victim in the middle of the street with a broken leg and serious cuts to his head, according to a police report.

City of Miami police officers caught Desravines, who they say fled the scene.

As he faced a Miami-Dade County judge in bond court, it was revealed this wasn’t Desravines only violent attack on Monday.

Ad

Ten minutes earlier, investigators said he punched a man inside a McDonald’s on Northeast 82nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, as well as attacking an elderly woman working there. However, Desravines denied these claims.

McDonald’s released a statement saying, “Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We are aware of the unfortunate incident that took place yesterday and are in the process of cooperating with the local police department to assist in their investigation. Because this is an open investigation, we ask that all questions and information be directed to the City of Miami Police Department.”

The victim who was struck by that car was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, as are the other two people who were attacked in that McDonald’s.

Police are searching for the driver who took off.

Ad

“If it was an accident, it was an accident. No charges would’ve happened at that time. But you need to report the accident and come forward,” City of Miami police officer Michael Vega said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.