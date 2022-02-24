As expected, two controversial bills pass Florida House

Two controversial bills, including one that's been dubbed "Don't Say Gay" pass through the Florida House.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – It was a one-two punch to those opposed and a double dose of win to the conservative effort to keep issues of race, sex, and gender identity out of schools.

The back-to-back house floor votes Thursday send to the Senate two education-related bills that have become among the most controversial this legislative session.

One is the Parents Rights in Education Bill, the one that opponents call “Don’t Say Gay” that keeps sex and gender curriculum out of elementary schools. The Florida House passed the bill in a 69 to 47 vote.

The other is the Individual Freedom Bill passed in a 74 to 41 vote. Dubbed by Gov. Ron Desantis as the “Stop Woke Act,” it would block any schooling or workplace training from including ideology that teaches a person’s race, sex or nationality are “morally superior.” The stated intentions there? Keeping students from feeling personally uncomfortable.

The bills now move to the Republican-held Senate, where they are expected to pass.