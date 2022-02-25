78º
FBI releases photos of man they said robbed Bank of America branch in Miami Beach

Alex Ciccarone , Digital Journalist

MIAMI BEACH, Fla – FBI agents are searching for a man who they said robbed a Bank of America branch Thursday afternoon in Miami Beach.

The robbery was reported just after 1:58 p.m. at the bank at 7474 Collins Avenue.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the man entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

One photo taken from the surveillance video inside the bank shows the man wearing a black T-shirt and black sunglasses.

No injuries were reported.

Marshall declined to confirm the amount of money taken.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

