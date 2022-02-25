Recalling tragic scene day after woman backs into South Beach dining area killing 1

Witnesses say a woman driving an older model Bentley tried to parallel park when she jumped the curbed near a restaurant on Washington Avenue.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – On Friday morning, those who live nearby a popular South Beach restaurant passed by the scene of a tragic crash that happened the evening before to see the aftermath.

Police said a woman in her mid-70s was behind the wheel of an older model Bentley and was trying to parallel park near the restaurant Call Me Gaby at 22 Washington Ave. Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the driver jumped the curb with one witness telling Local 10 News that the car “didn’t stop; it kept going.”

Darlene Nieves, who works nearby as a valet, said that she believed that the woman meant to put the car into park, but instead hit reverse. “(She) just went right through the restaurant.”

Bystanders immediately stepped in to help.

Nieves said she saw a man trapped under the car. “So we all ran and tried to pick up the car, tried to help the guy out. It was crazy.”

Miami Beach Police confirmed 6 people were transported to the hospital; 1 person died. Police said one of the people struck was a 3-year-old boy.

One neighbor, who chose not to go on camera, said the man who died was in his 60s. That same person the deceased and his friends are regulars at Call Me Gaby.

Police do not believe the driver was under the influence and the crash remains under investigation.

Owners of Call Me Gaby issued a statement.

“All of us at Call Me Gaby are deeply saddened and shocked by last night’s tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected and to their families and loved ones.”