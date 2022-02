Authorities in Broward County are searching for a missing elderly man who is blind.

Fanes Saint Louis was last seen at his Sunrise home on the 2000 block of Northwest 70th Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. Friday.

The 73-year-old was wearing a red shirt, khaki pants and using a cane.

His family has filed a missing persons report with the Sunrise Police Department.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who thinks they may have seen him is urged to call the police.