BSO detectives investigate fatal crash involving bicyclist in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash in Deerfield Beach that left one person dead Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Sample Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 10:15 a.m. as a yellow tarp covered the victim’s body near the crosswalk. A bicycle was on the ground nearby.

Deputies said east and westbound lanes of Sample Road and north and southbound lanes of Dixie Highway will be closed for several hours.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

No other details were immediately released.