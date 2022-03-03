Florida Senate unanimously Miya’s Law, bill now moves to House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Senate unanimously passed a bill inspired by a South Florida native who was senseless killed last year.

The state Senate passed Miya’s Law Wednesday night, a vote that was met with a round of applause.

The creation of the bill came following the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

She is believed to have been murdered by an apartment maintenance worker last September.

Miya’s Law intends to beef up apartment safety by requiring background checks for building employees, and establishing a number of safeguards for renters.

The bill is now headed to the Florida House of Representatives for approval.