73º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Florida Senate unanimously Miya’s Law, bill now moves to House

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Politics, Tallahassee
The Florida Senate unanimously passed Miya's Law Wednesday night.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Senate unanimously passed a bill inspired by a South Florida native who was senseless killed last year.

The state Senate passed Miya’s Law Wednesday night, a vote that was met with a round of applause.

The creation of the bill came following the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

She is believed to have been murdered by an apartment maintenance worker last September.

Miya’s Law intends to beef up apartment safety by requiring background checks for building employees, and establishing a number of safeguards for renters.

The bill is now headed to the Florida House of Representatives for approval.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter