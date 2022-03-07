Caught on video: Police are looking for thieves who stole more than $70,000 worth of ATVs & dirt bikes

Video shows how these coordinated thieves in masks and hoodies stealing over $70-thousand dollars worth of ATVs and dirt bikes

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Surveillance video shows how a masked group of men broke through the locks on one victim’s fence in order to get to his property and make their steal on Sunday night in Southwest Ranches.

The thieves cut the lock on a side gate to get in and from there they made their way to three dirt bikes, two ATVs, and one side by side, carting them off one by one over the course of two hours.

According to Davie police officers, the group of men broke into the victim’s home in a neighborhood north of Sheridan Street and west of Southwest 172nd Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

The victim who wishes not to be identified says the bikes belong to his brother-in-law and he feels his privacy has been violated.

“They just broke in through a gate, walk-in really silently, and then took everything,” he said. “You feel anger, fear, you don’t know like, you feel like your privacy is violated because they break into your house. I mean, we were all sleeping. Nobody really saw anything, heard anything.”

Davie police are now investigating the crime and the victim hopes this story will help police make an arrest.

The victim values the loss at somewhere between $65,000 and $70,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.