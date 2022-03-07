Voters head to the polls for Broward County Municipal Elections

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in some cities in Broward County are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the municipal elections for Lighthouse Point, Hillsboro Beach, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea and Pembroke Pines.

Residents in those areas will all be making their pick for various commission seats.

District 33 voters will also be selecting their choice for Florida state senator -- a race between Republican Joseph Carter and Democrat Rosalind Osgood.

Election results can be viewed below as they come in: