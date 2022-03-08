1 child dead, several others injured after car collides with tractor trailer in northern Broward County

A child was killed after bad crash in northern Broward County caused major backups on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on US-27 at approximately 2:40 p.m. just south of the Palm Beach County line.

The crash caused police to shut down a portion of the road near Mile Marker 47, for a time in both directions.

A total of two adults and seven children required treatment, according to authorities.

A black Nissan sedan could be seen badly damaged. Somehow the vehicle collided with a tractor trailer, which caused the crash.

All nine of the injured victims were traveling in the Nissan, police said.

Two minors were rushed to Delray Medical Center and two others were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the remaining three minors, along with the two adults, were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of the minors was pronounced dead.

Family members told Local 10 News that the boy who died in the crash was 11 years old.

They also said the Nissan had pulled off to the side of the road because of a flat tire and while waiting for AAA, the truck slammed into the car.

Police have yet to provide any details on what caused the crash.