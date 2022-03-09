WATCH LIVE: Witness testimony continues in Dayonte Resiles murder trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Wednesday marks another day in the retrial of murder suspect Dayonte “Moochie” Resiles, who is accused of fatally stabbing a 59-year-old woman inside her Davie home.

Jurors, crime scene technicians and other experts spoke Wednesday about evidence in the gruesome case.

The case dates back to September 2014 when Jill Halliburton Su was found stabbed to death in the bathtub of her Davie home.

She had been stabbed and slashed more than 20 times, and the man now charged with her murder is Resiles, who prosecutors say was planning to commit a burglary, but killed Halliburton Su when he realized she was inside the home.

His attorneys, however, have been doing their best to pick apart the state’s evidence and establish reasonable doubt, even implying there could be other suspects, like her son.

“In terms of your contact with Justin Su, every time you saw him, he wasn’t crying or saying anything, right?” defense attorney Michael Orlando asked Davie Crime Scene Investigator Eliza Shaw.

“No, he was not,” Shaw said.

There was an issue Wednesday as a clerk in the courthouse was apparently speaking to a juror, saying she heard about the case on the news and knew it involved a knife.

The judge interviewed the jury one at a time, making sure they understood they cannot discuss the case with anyone, and then moved forward with the hearing.