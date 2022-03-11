81º
Police-involved shooting reported in northwest Miami-Dade

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police-involved shooting occurred Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 67th Avenue and 186th Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 8:12 a.m. as police were doing chest compressions on a man who was on the ground.

Police did not immediately release details about what led to the shooting or how many officers fired their weapons.

A public information officer is heading to the scene and will provide an update to the media after speaking with investigators.

