Driver dies after crashing car into concrete pillar in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police responded to the scene of a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash involving a black Kia was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the area of South University Drive near Interstate 595.

According to Davie police Sgt. Kelvin Urbaez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the car struck a concrete support pillar underneath the I-595 bridge.

He said the driver, who was the only person inside the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The driver’s identity is being withheld as authorities work to notify the next of kin.