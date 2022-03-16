Miami Beach restaurant worker says he was beaten because he is gay

Blood runs down the face of a worker who says he was punched in the face at the restaurant where he worked on Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A restaurant employee tells Local 10 he was beaten at work and it was over his sexual orientation.

Miami Beach police are now investigating what happened that provoked the beating outside of the restaurant off 70th Street and Collins Avenue.

In photos, blood drips from the man’s face. He said he was beaten up by a delivery driver.

“I am nervous because I don’t know if he will come back.”

In the surveillance video, the victim can be seen being punched by another man. He tells Local 10 News that the person in the white shirt in the video is his boss and he stepped in to stop the attack.

The fight started after the victim asked the suspect to deliver food. Police said the man said he wasn’t working and accused the victim of breaking his cell phone.

Initially, the victim didn’t tell police that he believed he was battered because of his sexual orientation, but on Wednesday he went to the State Attorney’s Office and Miami Beach Police to update the case.

He said he wanted to tell law enforcement that the suspect was using demeaning words about his sexual orientation when he was hit.

He wants people to know about what happened so that someone else doesn’t fall victim to the man’s rage.