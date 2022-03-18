Several injured during airboat crash in the Everglades

Authorities say five people were injured in a crash involving two airboats in Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – First responders from the Coral Springs Fire Department were called to a part of the Everglades near Parkland Friday after several people were injured in a crash involving two airboats.

The incident happened where Loxahatchee Road comes to a dead end and two canal systems intersect.

First responders said two airboats collided and several people went into the water.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 11:45 a.m. as one of the airboats was turned on its side and on fire.

First responders said two people were seriously injured in the crash, one person sustained a minor injury and two people were being evaluated at the scene.

Two tourists from Virginia said their tour guide rushed over to the crash after seeing smoke, but the victims had already been pulled from the water. Still, they said the damage was shocking.

“The boat was on its left side, it was on fire and there was a big divot on the right side of the boat,” Tim Villanueva said. “It looked like another airboat had T-boned it.”

Multiple airboat tour companies operate in the area, but authorities have not confirmed which company or companies were involved in the incident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the cause of the crash.