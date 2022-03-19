Caught on camera: Driver tries to beat Brightline train

Watch as a truck tries to beat a Brightline train as the gates are lowering.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Video from inside a Brightline train captures the moments a driver in Hallandale Beach tried to go around the lowered gates at a railroad crossing Friday.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. along South Dixie Highway.

From the train’s camera you can see debris from the pickup truck fly into the air.

Sky 10 captured the aftermath of the pickup truck on its side after the train collided with the truck’s front end.

Brightline said no one on board the train was hurt. The company released a statement: “Driving around the gates is a dangerous and illegal act that places you at risk and endangers the lives of our passengers and crew.”

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported the driver to Aventura Hospital. His condition is not known.