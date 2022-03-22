WATCH: Pro wrestlers get into fighting match in front of Miami Beach steakhouse

Clay Covington told police that Jorge Masdaval waited for him outside a restaurant than punched him with a closed fist.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It was a rematch between Ultimate Fighting Championship stars Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington but this time it wasn’t in the ring it was outside of a South Beach steak house.

A video from TMZ Sports shows the aftermath.

(WATCH the video from TMZ Sports below)

TMZ Sports identified the victim as Covington.

According to a Miami Beach police report, the victim said he was leaving Papi Steak Restaurant at 736 1st St. when he was attacked by Masvidal.

He said Masvidal punched him with a closed fist twice in the face, fracturing his tooth.

The two wrestling stars were once friends and now turned enemies. Earlier this month, Covington out-wrestled Masvidal in the ring.

In the TMZ Sports clip, you can see Covington, wearing a tan shirt and grey pants, then Masvidal, wearing a hat and a black t-shirt, screams at him, “Don’t talk about my kids!”

According to TMZ Sports, Covington was eating dinner Monday night inside of the restaurant and as he was leaving the restaurant, Masvidal allegedly attacked him.

The victim told police that Masvidal was wearing “a hoodie raised over his head and sweatpants.” Covington said that he was able to identify Masvidal by the sound of his voice and by looking at the upper half of his face that included long curly hair sticking out of the hood.

Detectives were going up and down the block of 1st Street to retrieve surveillance footage. Masdival, a Miami native and hero to so many in South Florida, is now under criminal investigation and possibly facing battery charges.