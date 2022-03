SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – 1 man is was shot and killed in Southwest Miami-Dade just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a shooting in the 14900 block of Southwest 80th Street, just southwest of the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club. They found the man already dead.

So far, they have no suspects.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.