Longtime residents of Broward County mobile home park suddenly evicted with no explanation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Residents of a South Florida mobile home community are being forced out onto the street, with some given just a few weeks to clear out.

This comes after owners announced they are shutting down the park, which is located just west of I-95 on Pembroke Road.

Some families told Local 10 News they have called the community home for decades and now have less than 30 days to leave, with no explanation given.

“There’s rumors going around that it’s being sold,” said resident Walter Jaramillo.

Lakeside Park Estates community is owned by Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian organization.

Fernando Acuna and his family have lived there for 20 years.

“This is horrible man, this is just one sob story out of a 100,” said Acuna.

Caridad Vega also lives there. She has leukemia and told Local 10 News she is due for a bone marrow transplant just days before she is being forced to leave.

Neighbors like Vega say they just want more time and some help finding a place to live.

Local 10 News has been reaching out to Trinity Broadcasting Network for several days to find out why they’re evicting all of those families and if they sold the property.

The county commissioner who represents this community told Local 10 News that county staff did show up to offer relocation services but were not allowed to enter. They are working with the administration to provide extensions on those evictions.