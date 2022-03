FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies closed Broward Boulevard after a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a suspect on Thursday near Fort Lauderdale, witnesses said.

Deputies followed a man out of a Walmart, across from BSO headquarters. The man ran, got inside a car, and drove away on Northwest 27th Avenue.

Witnesses said they saw deputies in a patrol car follow the man until he stopped near a Checkers drive-in restaurant. The man jumped out of the car and ran. Deputies followed.