Police in Miramar investigating shots fired into car

Miramar police are investigating after shots were fired into a vehicle and another car fled the scene.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Sky 10 is over the scene of police activity in the 7000 block of Pembroke Road.

Miramar Police said someone in a car shot at another car at the intersection of West Arcadia Drive and Pembroke Road, not far from Perry Airport.

Police said they received a call of shots being fired at a vehicle just after 5 p.m.

Miramar Police said the car fled and ended up in Miami-Dade County where police there are searching for the suspects involved.

No word if anyone in the vehicle was hit by bullets.

Eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road are closed.