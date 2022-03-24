80º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Police in Miramar investigating shots fired into car

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Miramar, Broward County
Miramar police are investigating after shots were fired into a vehicle and another car fled the scene.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Sky 10 is over the scene of police activity in the 7000 block of Pembroke Road.

Miramar Police said someone in a car shot at another car at the intersection of West Arcadia Drive and Pembroke Road, not far from Perry Airport.

Police said they received a call of shots being fired at a vehicle just after 5 p.m.

Miramar Police said the car fled and ended up in Miami-Dade County where police there are searching for the suspects involved.

No word if anyone in the vehicle was hit by bullets.

Eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road are closed.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com. She has a bachelor's degree from Emerson College, Boston, and a master's degree from SUNY-Empire State.

email