Police investigating fatal crash in North Miami

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Police investigate fatal crash on Tuesday morning.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A crash in North Miami early Tuesday morning has left 1 person dead.

The crash happened at Northwest 125th Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue.

Traffic Homicide Units were on scene going through the mangled vehicle. Local 10 News was there as a body was being placed inside the medical examiner’s van.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, but it appears that only one vehicle was involved.

The investigation is continuing.

