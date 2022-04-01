80º

Traffic alert: Weekend I-95 closure in Fort Lauderdale

Both lanes of interstate will be closed, so plan detour route now

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

A closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes in Fort Lauderdale on I-95 will cause traffic disruptions this weekend.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Drivers may want to avoid the area of I-95 near State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, April 2 into Sunday, April 3.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate will be closed due to a bridge replacement.

The lanes will close on Saturday at 11 p.m. and reopen at noon on Sunday.

One lane will close Saturday at 8 p.m., a second lane at 9 p.m. and then all lanes will be closed by 11 p.m. Everything is expected to reopen by noon on Sunday.

Signs will direct drivers to detours, but here’s a good way to plan ahead.

If you’re heading northbound on I-95:

At State Route 84, detour to eastbound I-595 --> then northbound on U.S. 1 --> westbound on Davie Boulevard to get back on I-95 and continue northbound.

If you’re heading southbound on I-95:

At State Road 84, detour to the I-595 entrance ramp --> then southbound on U.S. 441/SR7 --> then eastbound on I-595 to get back on I-95 and continue southbound.

