CDC data: Coronavirus cases in Florida increase by nearly 16%

MIAMI – There was a near 16% increase in coronavirus infections in Florida during the week ending Thursday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The Florida Florida Department of Health reported 10,137 new cases and 255 more deaths, according to the CDC. The state’s testing positivity rate is at 3%.

According to COVID-19 community levels calculated by the CDC on Thursday, Florida’s level remains low. The U.S Department of Health and Human Services reported that about 71% of intensive care units were in use in Florida, but only about 2% had COVID-19 patients.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll increased to more than 73,200, including 10,765 in Miami-Dade and 5,789 in Broward, according to John Hopkins University.

The case fatality rate in Florida is 1.3%, according to FDOH’s March 25th report. The state agency now releases bi-weekly reports.

In Broward County, the cases were up by 6.5%. and the positivity rate was at 4.7%. Hospitalizations were low. As of Friday, Broward only had one COVID patient in a ventilator, according to county data.

In Miami-Dade County, the cases were up by 21.5% and the positivity rate was at 3.5%.

According to an analysis by JHU, Miami-Dade is the third county in the country with the most confirmed cases during the pandemic — following only Maricopa and Los Angeles.

Infectious disease experts at the CDC have been tracking the omicron variant’s descendant, the BA.2. In anticipation of an increase in cases, the CDC is recommending that people over 50 years old and other vulnerable populations receive the 2nd booster, a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about the government resources available to the public during the pandemic, visit the new federal page.

