Police: Man arrested after stabbing rideshare driver who then crashed into Billy’s Stone Crab

Billy’s Stone Crab on North Ocean Drive in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police took a man into custody after he allegedly stabbed a rideshare driver.

The driver then crashed his car into Billy’s Stone Crab on North Ocean Drive in Hollywood.

It happened on Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Authorities have charged the suspect with attempted murder, though a motive remains unclear.

Police have yet to release the suspect’s identity.

A cook at the restaurant was also hospitalized with a leg injury that was caused by flying debris.

The driver who was stabbed was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital but there has been no word on his condition.