Police: Man arrested after stabbing rideshare driver who then crashed into Billy’s Stone Crab

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Billy’s Stone Crab on North Ocean Drive in Hollywood (WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police took a man into custody after he allegedly stabbed a rideshare driver.

The driver then crashed his car into Billy’s Stone Crab on North Ocean Drive in Hollywood.

It happened on Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Authorities have charged the suspect with attempted murder, though a motive remains unclear.

Police have yet to release the suspect’s identity.

A cook at the restaurant was also hospitalized with a leg injury that was caused by flying debris.

The driver who was stabbed was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital but there has been no word on his condition.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019.

