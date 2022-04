No injuries were reported after a fire erupted Monday morning inside a mobile home in North Miami Beach.

The fire was reported in the 13600 block of Northeast 20th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the call came in as a code 1 structure fire. Firefighters arrived at the home to find it engulfed in flames.

Luckily, no one was inside when the fire broke out.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.