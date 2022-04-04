Police: 3 in custody after fleeing from police following home burglary in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale police have arrested three people who they said burglarized a home Monday afternoon.

The burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Southwest 18th Court.

Homeowner Mike Williams told Local 10 News that minutes after leaving for an appointment with his wife, they got a call from a worried neighbor.

“They said there’s a policeman here, your house has been broken into,” Williams recalled.

He said the cooks came onto the property through a fence and used a giant rock to break through hurricane impact glass before yanking it off the aluminum frame to crawl inside.

“The whole bedroom is ransacked,” Williams said. “They actually took the entire safe.”

This did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed neighbors who happened to be home.

According to Detective Ali Adamson, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, officers attempted to pull over the suspects’ vehicle, but the driver fled north into Deerfield Beach.

The suspects bailed out of the car in the parking lot of a Wawa gas station.

Sky 10 over a Wawa in Deerfield Beach where three burglary suspects bailed out of a vehicle. (WPLG)

They were all apprehended with the assistance of the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit.

Adamson said the stolen property was found inside the vehicle.

The suspects’ identities were not immediately released.

“I ove my neighborhood,” said Williams. “That’s just the kind of neighbors we have here.”