A few detained after going to Miami-Dade high school to fight students

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A few people were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at Miami Central High School after they trespassed on school property to try to fight some students who attend the school, district officials confirmed to Local 10 News.

The school is located at 1781 NW 95th St. in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. as numerous police vehicles were parked outside the school.

According to a spokesperson for the school district, the people who tried to enter the campus do not attend the school.

No weapons were involved in the incident, the spokesperson confirmed.

