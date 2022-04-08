Miami robber stood out in stolen car with large blue stripe, police say

Surveillance videos show a prolific porch pirate in Miami. Police said they arrested a suspect in the crimes.

MIAMI – A Miami robber wasn’t worried about standing out. While on probation, officers said he used a stolen car with a large blue stripe to commit his crimes in front of surveillance cameras.

Surveillance videos show the serial porch pirate in action in Miami_Dade County, police said. At one home, on Saturday, he even took a planter. And on Tuesday, he targeted an apartment complex. On Thursday, he was accused of crashing into two marked police cars while trying to get away.

Officers identified the suspect on Friday as Leonardo Abad, a convicted felon who was on probation from Jan. 25, 2021, until Dec. 6, 2025. The Florida Department of Corrections shows he was convicted in a written-threats to kill case in 2019 in Miami-Dade and an aggravated assault 2020 case in Broward.

Officers arrested Abad, 35, on Thursday and he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday night. He has five pending cases in Miami-Dade County and a criminal history that goes back to 2005.

Miami-Dade record

Abad is facing charges of grand theft in one case. In another case, he is facing charges of aggravated battery on a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, weapons possession by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding police, criminal mischief, driving without a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.

Abad is being held without bond because of a case of armed burglary and grand theft of a vehicle. The probation warrant is on a case of throwing a deadly missile, aggravated battery with a firearm, and improper exhibition of a weapon. He also has cases for petit theft and criminal mischief.

His criminal history also shows marijuana possession cases from 2005 to 2012. There were subsequent arrests for theft in 2006 and 20047, burglary in 2010, and battery in 2013.

Broward record

Abad had three criminal cases in Broward and two of them were for domestic violence.

In 2017, he was accused of battery and false imprisonment. And in 2020, he was accused of fleeing and eluding a police officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, failure to register a vehicle, and operating a motorcycle without a valid license.