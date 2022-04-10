Developing story: Police investigation continues near Brownsville

Miami-Dade police officers surrounded an area near a nightclub and the investigation continued on Sunday morning.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There is an ongoing police investigation on Sunday morning outside of the Miami-Dade Transit Central Bus Facility, just south of Brownsville.

The officers’ crime scene tape closed an area along Northwest 32nd Avenue, south of Northwest 34th Street, and north of Northwest 32nd Street.

There was a public bus parked along Northwest 32nd Avenue within the crime scene tape. Miami-Dade Transit reported the facility is not in any way part of the investigation and because the bus arrived just after the incident officers included it in the crime scene.

Rio Verde Miami at 3305 NW 32nd Ave., and Taqueria los Dos Amigos 2 at 3235 NW 32nd Ave. were within the area. The crime scene is also near the Studio 60 Nightclub at 2300 NW 36th St.

