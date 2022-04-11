Police: Man punches customer in face inside Pembroke Pines Publix store

This man is accused of punching someone in the face inside a Publix in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man accused of punching someone in the face inside a Publix supermarket.

According to the incident report, a witness told an officer the victim was “instigating” the suspect and used a racial slur while the two were in line at the supermarket’s Deli area at about 8:20 p.m., on March 15 at 600 N. University Dr.

The victim told a police officer he was waiting in line for a sandwich, so he started up a conversation about the man’s hair that later devolved into an argument about God and religion.

“The suspect denounced God. This upset [the victim], the two exchanged words and [the victim] said the suspect intentionally struck him with a closed fist to his face,” the officer wrote.

The fighting continued when the two fell on the floor and the suspect then left the store in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police Detective Aner Gonzalez at 954-743-1642 or email the detective at angonzalez@ppines.com Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Read some of the police incident report’s narrative