Teenage girl has been missing since she left school Friday, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl vanished three days ago, and police officers are asking the public for help with finding her.

Simone Mathieu was last seen at about 11 a.m. on Friday when she was leaving McFatter High School, at 6500 Nova Dr.

According to a flyer released on Monday, Simone is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall; she weighs about 180 pounds, and she has black hair and brown eyes.

Officers with the Davie Police Department are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Detective Z. Spiller at 954-693-8270.